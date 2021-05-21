This course explores various ethnographic and theoretical approaches to the study of globalization as it impacts and is driven by humans, including the aftermath of colonialism, the fate of indigenous peoples, and the reassertion of ethnic identity. We will address the following questions: How do people around the world experience and contribute to global change? Is globalization a new phenomenon? What comprises “the global” and “the local” and how are they connected? In what ways do anthropologists, as social scientists, study the cultural, technological, geographical, environmental, and historical impacts of large-scale economic shifts?

