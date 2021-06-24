My name is Matt Hernandez, and I am a graduate student in the Higher Education Administration program in Texas Tech University’s College of Education. For my program of study, I am writing a thesis under the supervision of Dr. Jon McNaughtan over the impact of an LGBTQIA campus resource center on faculty members’ practices in their classrooms and office spaces.

Criteria to be a participant in this study: Faculty member (i.e., adjunct faculty; lecturer; instructor of record; assistant professor; associate professor; professor) employed at Texas Tech University.

Participation in this study will involve a 30- to 45-minute confidential interview. Interviews will be conducted virtually via Zoom Meetings Pro and will be audio and video recorded.

Faculty members in this study will be asked about perceptions of their practice of ‘Allyship’ for LGBTQIA people in higher education and whether an institutionalized resource center for gender and sexuality impacts these practices.

For more information, please contact Matt Hernandez at matthew.r.hernandez@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University (IRB 2021-237).