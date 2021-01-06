First-Generation Peer Mentors provide peer mentorship to first-generation undergraduate students by meeting with mentees, sharing resources, and facilitating community. Peer Mentors help their mentees navigate their TTU experience as a first-generation student by guiding their personal and academic success. Peer Mentors are trained to guide their peers through many of the same experiences that they had as a first-generation student at TTU.

Application Information • Interested applicants can apply here: https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/JobXJobDetailPrint.aspx?JobId=5102 • Deadline: 12:00PM on June 14, 2021

Position Details Available Openings: 5 5-10 hours per week Hourly Pay Rate: $8.00/hour

Responsibilities of the Position Work with a caseload of 15-20 mentees per semester

Meet with mentees 1:1 on a bi-weekly basis to share resources and information as they navigate their TTU experience as a first-generation student

Attend mandatory training prior to the start of each semester (Fall 2021 and Spring 2022) and biweekly Team Meetings throughout the semester

Attend required monthly check-ins with supervisors

Assist in facilitating events and programming that encourage community-building and belonging

Additional documentation, administrative tasks, and professional development throughout the semester

Required Qualifications Be a first-generation student in college (TTU defines a first-generation student as a student who did not have either parent(s) or guardian(s) earn a Bachelor's degree in the United States

Be an undergraduate student who has completed at least 2 semesters at Texas Tech

Be able to dedicate 5-10 hours per week to the Peer Mentor position

Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.75

Preferred Qualifications Have been an active program participant in the First-Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs Peer Mentorship Program

Will be enrolled for both Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters and can commit to the position for 2 semesters

For more information regarding the role, please contact Laura Flores, Program Coordinator for First-Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs at Laura.Flores@ttu.edu or 806-834-7154.

