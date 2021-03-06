“Our TTU Family Abroad” Photography Exhibit

Call for Entries

Texas Tech faculty, staff and visiting scholars are invited to submit photos for the Office of International Affairs’ second annual “Our TTU Family Abroad” exhibit. This exhibit will showcase the best images taken by our TTU family in foreign countries. With the many travel restrictions this year, we look forward to hosting a world tour through your images. There are no time limitations on the images submitted, so wander through your collection and submit your favorite travel photos.

Approximately 70 photographs will be selected for display in the galleries of the TTU International Cultural Center and in a virtual exhibit on the Office of International Affairs website during the months of July – August, 2021.

Eligibility: Open to all Texas Tech Faculty, Staff and Visiting Scholars

Deadline: Photo submissions due – July 2, 2021

For more information about how to submit images for the “Our TTU Family Abroad” exhibit, go to https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/ttu-family.php.