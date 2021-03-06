Importing publications, uploading syllabi, or just needing help navigating Digital Measures? The Office of Planning and Assessment will be holding come-and-go trainings every day this week from 11:30 to 12:30 . If you have any questions or need someone to help walk you through some of the DM tasks, this is the place for you! Posted:

6/3/2021



Originator:

Kenneth Shatley



Email:

kenny.shatley@ttu.edu



Department:

Office of Planning and Assessment



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 6/3/2021



Location:

Teams



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

