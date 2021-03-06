We are looking for undergraduate students enrolled full-time to participate in a research study about eating habits & body image of sexual minorities. You are eligible to participate if you are a full-time student at Texas Tech University and are at least 18 years old.

If you are interest in participating, contact the research assistant for this study, Nicole Morris at nm.lemaster@ttu.edu and put COLLEGE HEALTH in the e-mail subject line. The research assistant will provide you with additional information and times to complete the study. If you qualify, you will be contacted and provided with specifics about how to participate. For the study, we will ask you to fill out several questionnaires about your thoughts, feelings, and activities and will take approximately 1.5 hours. For participating in the study, you will be entered into a drawing with a 1 to 20 odds of being selected to obtain $40. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.