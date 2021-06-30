Faculty Travel Grants from the Office of Research & Innovation are intended to assist with costs up to $1,000 associated with travel for faculty to present at conferences or conduct on-site research. These opportunities have been designed to help faculty increase research productivity and publications. Grants are competitive and are meant to assist faculty who do not have departmental, college, or start-up funding available for these purposes. Priority will be given to those faculty whose research will lead to publications, external funding submissions, collaborations, or other scholarly accomplishments. Faculty Travel Grants are open to all full-time tenured, tenure-track, and research faculty at Texas Tech. For Fall 2021, travel awards will be available for domestic travel only, owing continued international travel restrictions and uncertainties.

Application deadline for Fall 2021 travel (September 1 through December 31, 2021) is August 1, 2021 .

Questions may be sent to proposals.vpr@ttu.edu

Click here to apply.