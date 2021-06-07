Apply by sending in a resume and cover letter to Taysha Williams at taysha.williams@ttu.edu





Job Duties:

Provides general office support with a variety of clerical activities and related tasks. Responsibilities include but are not limited to answering incoming calls, directing calls to appropriate associates, welcoming visitors, mail distribution, the flow of correspondence, requisition of supplies as well as additional clerical duties. Work is performed under close supervision within established policies and procedures with job performance based upon tasks complete.

Customer Service

· Makes coffee in the morning and prior to events or large meetings.

· Welcomes guests and tenants by greeting them, in person or on the telephone; answering or directing inquiries.

· Receives mail and distribute to the tenant mailboxes or offices daily.

· Receives package deliveries and distribute between tenants.

· Daily walk-through of event space, conference rooms, and bathrooms to ensure that space is clean and stocked with supplies.

· Provide great customer service for Innovation tenants and members.

Event Support

· Occupy the front desk when staff is predisposed, examples include but not limited to:

o Tours for walk-in guests.

o Staff meetings

o Maintenance/IT

o Tenant Inquiries

· Assist with external/ event operations, including but not limited to room set-up/ breakdown, A/V & furniture setup, room reservations, and catering orders for external & internal programs and events.

· Support all Hub programs as needed. Occasional nights and weekends.

Administration

· Assist in the distribution of the Innovation Hub email account and responds to correspondence within a 24 hour period.

· Manages the Conference Room reservation requests.

· Organize and maintain office storage. Requirements:

· Available Monday – Friday 8AM-12PM or 1PM-5PM

· Great work ethic, integrity, dependability, and enjoys people

· Independent judgment and exceptional customer service

· Proficient in reading, speaking, and writing the English language

· Excels in Microsoft Office suite

· Able to learn quickly, adapt to a fast-paced environment, and take initiative

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Excellent organizational skills, multitask and prioritize work

· Attention to detail and problem-solving skills

· High School Graduation















