Please join us for Alternate Worlds: A Texas Tech University Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Club via Zoom, featuring Frank Herbert's influential novel, "Dune." Come virtually discuss this landmark work with us. Session 1: 7-8:30 p.m. July 5 Session 2: 7-8:30 p.m. July 12 Session 3: 7-8:30 p.m. July 19 P articipants will be required to obtain a copy of the book at their own expense. Please email blaine.grimes@ttu.edu if you need assistance with this, and to register. The Zoom meeting link will be sent to registrants one week before each session. Sponsored by the University Libraries. Posted:

