Please join us for Alternate Worlds: A Texas Tech University Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Club via Zoom, featuring Frank Herbert's influential novel, "Dune." Come virtually discuss this landmark work with us.
Session 1:
7-8:30 p.m. July 5
Session 2:
7-8:30 p.m. July 12
Session 3:
7-8:30 p.m. July 19
Participants will be required to obtain a copy of the book at their own expense. Please email blaine.grimes@ttu.edu if you need assistance with this, and to register. The Zoom meeting link will be sent to registrants one week before each session.
Sponsored by the University Libraries.