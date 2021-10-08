We are looking for queer Latinx men between the ages of 18 and 28 to participate in a research study on experiences on a college campus. This study will involve a 60 minute confidential interview.

Participants will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

To express interest in participating in this study, please complete our interest form:

Research participation is completely confidential.

Interviews may be conducted by phone or via video conferencing. Interviews conducted by phone will be audio recorded. Interviews conducted via video conferencing will be audio and video recorded.

For more information, please contact Dr. Andrew Herridge at Andrew.herridge@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.