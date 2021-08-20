CGC will offer the workshop series during the 2021-2022 academic year and will include seminars by external experts in course internationalization as well as experienced TTU faculty. The training is open to tenure-track faculty, professors of practice, and instructors. Faculty who offer entry level undergraduate courses are especially encouraged to apply. Applicants will receive a stipend ($1,000) for program participation.

More information and the online application can be found using the link here. Faculty applications are due on or before August 20, 2021. Please address any questions you may have to the Center for Global Communication.