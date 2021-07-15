The TLPDC in collaboration with the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the 2021-2022 Institute for Inclusive Excellence.





This program was created in 2009 and provides faculty members (including full-time tenured faculty, tenure-track faculty, full-time professors of practice, and full-time lecturers) with an opportunity to develop and promote a greater understanding of the value of academic diversity. Participants will finish the Institute with a richer understanding of inclusivity and diverse teaching pedagogies.



The application is due on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 for more information visit

or contact Erika Brooks-Hurst by email at

.