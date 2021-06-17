In collaboration with Graduate Student Advisory Council of the Psychology Department, we am hosting an R Data Visualization Workshop in July.
It is an excellent opportunity to learn more about open-source statistical programming through hands-on experience analyzing Pokemon data!
This is a two-day hands-on workshop where you will learn basic and advanced data visualization in R and learn some tips and tricks for plotting with R.
This workshop is open to all!
Details are below:
Date day 1: 13th July 2021, Tuesday, 3.00-4.30pm CT
Date day 2: 15th July 2021, Thursday, 3.00-4.30pm CT
Sign-up link: https://evaluate.ttu.edu/surveys/?s=FTLNWMJ4EW
Please visit https://winsonfzyang.github.io/RVisWorkshop for more information and resources regarding the workshop!