In collaboration with Graduate Student Advisory Council of the Psychology Department, we am hosting an R Data Visualization Workshop in July.

It is an excellent opportunity to learn more about open-source statistical programming through hands-on experience analyzing Pokemon data!

This is a two-day hands-on workshop where you will learn basic and advanced data visualization in R and learn some tips and tricks for plotting with R.

This workshop is open to all!

Details are below:

Date day 1: 13th July 2021, Tuesday, 3.00-4.30pm CT

Date day 2: 15th July 2021, Thursday, 3.00-4.30pm CT

Sign-up link: https://evaluate.ttu.edu/surveys/?s=FTLNWMJ4EW

Please visit https://winsonfzyang.github.io/RVisWorkshop for more information and resources regarding the workshop!