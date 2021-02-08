The Texas Techspo is a one-stop shop for information about all on-campus resources: from financial aid to student activities to academic resources to health & wellness and everything in between. This is an opportunity for students to ask questions and get the scoop on all the perks and resources available right here on campus!

Please visit our website to reserve your table. The deadline to reserve your table is August 30, 2021.

If you have any questions, please contact Transition and Engagement at studentengagement@ttu.edu or call our office at 806-742-2993.