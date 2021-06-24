TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Master of Science in Marketing Research and Analytics

This 30-Hour Master of Science in Marketing Research and Analytics program in the Rawls focuses on both quantitative and qualitative research methods and their applications in a marketing context. Students will learn to analyze data using cutting edge marketing analytics techniques and how to apply the results to guide and support marketing-related decisions. 

MSMRA Summer Series Info Session

https://rr0cer0rcba0ttu.wufoo.com/forms/puiz8lt0w2vkg8/

Questions? Set up a meeting with Paris Wright:  Contact Junior Perez: jose.l.perez@ttu.edu
Posted:
6/24/2021

Originator:
Alan Smith

Email:
Alan.Smith@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


