75 million people worldwide speak Korean. Korean is an increasingly important language on the world stage because of South Korea's powerful economy, geopolitical importance, and growing presence in Asian pop culture. Whether your interest is world affairs, technology, business, or just broadening your mind, learning Korean will leave you with knowledge and understanding that you will use again and again. Offered courses: KOR 1501 (Fall), KOR 1502 (Spring), KOR 2301 (Fall), KOR 2302 (Spring) Email: stephanie.santos@ttu.edu for more information

Stephanie Santos



stephanie.santos@ttu.edu



Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





