We call ourselves Americans, but our experiences represent only a tiny sliver of the Americas. We have been called to be ‘good neighbors’ to Latin America, but what does this mean and have we answered the call? This course will help you understand how Latin America fits into a global system. Beginning with colonialism and continuing through the neoliberal era, we see how Latin Americans have exerted their agency to create a variety of unique cultures & social movements. Class will be discussion based and will include multiple creative and experiential assessments. Meets MWF 11-11:50am & fulfills the multicultural requirement.