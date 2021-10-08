Being a part of the Texas Tech community means being a part of Lubbock. Tech Advantage is an opportunity for Texas Tech staff to interact with businesses and on-campus departments that enhance the community in Lubbock. All proceeds from the Tech Advantage Vendor Fair will be donated to the Staff Senate Emergency Fund . Tech Advantage 2021 will take place on Tuesday, August 10th from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the TTU Student Union Ballroom.

Questions may be sent to Staff Senate

About TTU Staff Senate: The Texas Tech University Staff Senate shall exist to contribute to the welfare of the University staff employees; to serve as a liaison among staff, administration, faculty, and students; and to advise the administration in matters affecting the staff. Through these purposes the Staff Senate strives foremost to contribute to the overall success of Texas Tech University.

Click here for more information about the TTU Staff Senate. To stay up to date on TTU Staff Senate news and announcements, follow TTU Staff Senate on Facebook



Posted:

8/10/2021



Originator:

Moriah Herrera



Email:

moriah.a.gonzales@ttu.edu



Department:

VP Research



Event Information

Time: 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 8/10/2021



Location:

TTU Student Union Ballroom



