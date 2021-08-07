|
Importing publications, uploading syllabi, or just needing help navigating Digital Measures? The Office of Planning and Assessment will be holding come-and-go trainings every day this week from 11:30 to 1:00 via Microsoft Teams. If you have any questions or need someone to help walk you through some of the DM tasks, this is the place for you!
7/8/2021
Kenneth Shatley
kenny.shatley@ttu.edu
Office of Planning and Assessment
Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 7/8/2021
Teams
