Importing publications, uploading syllabi, or just needing help navigating Digital Measures? The Office of Planning and Assessment will be holding come-and-go trainings every day next week from 11:30 to 1:00 via Microsoft Teams . If you have any questions or need someone to help walk you through some of the DM tasks, this is the place for you! Posted:

7/1/2021



Originator:

Kenneth Shatley



Email:

kenny.shatley@ttu.edu



Department:

Office of Planning and Assessment



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 7/5/2021



Location:

Teams



Categories

Research

Faculty/Staff Organization

