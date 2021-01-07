The Department of Military Science (Army ROTC) is looking for qualified students who are interested in becoming a member of something greater than themselves! Classes are conducted on campus and 2-4 year scholarships are available. Upon graduation you will become an Army Commissioned Officer, with a starting pay of approximately 60K per year with full benefits! To qualify you must be a U.S. citizen, enrolled and in good standing with the university.
For more information contact Mr. George Hampton at 806-834-5018 or email george.hampton@ttu.edu.