The TECHniques Center provides one-on-one peer tutoring for students that have been diagnosed with a learning disability, ADHD, and/or Autism.
Benefits of working with us:
- Located on campus
- Pay: $10/hr Undergraduate
- Pay: $11/hr Graduate
- Fun environment
- Flexible Hours
- No late nights or weekends
- CRLA Certification (Nationally Recognized)
- Paid trainings
If you:
- Are currently enrolled at TTU/TTUHSC
- Have earned at least 40 credit hours
- Maintain at least a 3.0 GPA
- Have a positive attitude, energy, and the desire to help others
- Have strong organizational and time management skills
Apply now at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/tutors/ProspectiveTutorsOverview.php .
We are located at 1H1 Weeks Hall 2508 15th Street, Lubbock, Tx. Call us for more information at (806) 742-1822.