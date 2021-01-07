The TECHniques Center provides one-on-one peer tutoring for students that have been diagnosed with a learning disability, ADHD, and/or Autism.

Benefits of working with us:

- Located on campus

- Pay: $10/hr Undergraduate

- Pay: $11/hr Graduate

- Fun environment

- Flexible Hours

- No late nights or weekends

- CRLA Certification (Nationally Recognized)

- Paid trainings

If you:

- Are currently enrolled at TTU/TTUHSC

- Have earned at least 40 credit hours

- Maintain at least a 3.0 GPA

- Have a positive attitude, energy, and the desire to help others

- Have strong organizational and time management skills

Apply now at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/tutors/ProspectiveTutorsOverview.php .

We are located at 1H1 Weeks Hall 2508 15th Street, Lubbock, Tx. Call us for more information at (806) 742-1822.