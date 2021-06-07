To become a Secret Shopper, you:
• Must be a TTU student that lives off-campus
• CANNOT have any type of Dining Plan (on-campus, Commuter, Faculty/Staff, etc.)
• Must be willing to dine on campus in person and via Transact Mobile Ordering at least once a week at ALL Hospitality Services locations for the entire fall 2021 semester.
• Be willing to submit a detailed anonymous survey about your dining experience within 24 hours of your visit.
If you are interested, or have questions, please email Dee Nguyen at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu