Participants for an in-person study to understand how people operate during a simulated flight monitoring task that requires sustained attention over a prolonged period of time are needed. You will receive $15 cash for participating.





All participants must be US citizens, at least 18 years of age, have normal or corrected-to-normal vision, no color vision deficits, and not have the following conditions: circulatory problems, hypo/hypertension, cardiovascular disease/disorder, history of neurological problems, ADD/ADHD.





Participants will go to the TTU Department of Psychological Sciences Building for 2 hours to participate in the study. Research participation is voluntary and confidential. The TTU Human Protection Research Program and Institutional Review Board have approved of this study and the COVID mitigation procedures for this study.





To sign up, please email Brittany Neilson at brittany.n.neilson@ttu.edu.