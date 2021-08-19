Join the Transfer Connection for Transfer Welcome Week (August 22-26). While you are there, you can meet up with the Transfer Ambassadors and learn more about the Transfer Techsans, a student organization designed to help students create a social network once they transfer to Tech by providing social events, community service events, and other activities. Sunday, August 22, Personalized Campus Maps Monday, August 23, Transfer Techsans Kickoff Night Tuesday, August 24, Welcome Day BBQ & T-Shirt Swap Wednesday, August 25, Amazing Race Thursday, August 26, Trivia Night Visit the Transfer Welcome Week website or email transferconnection@ttu.edu for event times, locations and other information. Posted:

