Looking for a great job close to campus? Look no further than Raider Red Meats. We are looking to hire several student assistants that are hardworking and self-motivated individuals. We are looking to fill all open undergraduate student assistant positions for the summer and Fall. If you are interested in the openings, please email us at redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu

The positions we are hiring for are for food service personnel.

Raider Red Meats is a small restaurant and a retail store.

For any questions, please call us at 806-742-2882 and ask for Adrian Posted:

8/2/2021



Originator:

Adrian Rodriguez



Email:

redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu



Department:

Animal and Food Sciences





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

