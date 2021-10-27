Student Organizations & TTU departments are welcome to sign up for an area/booth to create and host a game/activity for this year’s Tech or Treat on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 5:00-9:00 pm throughout the Student Union Building.

Sign up to participate in this trick-or-treating alternative for the Lubbock community!

Registration is currently open and will close on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 5:00 pm. Event activities will be approved in the order they are received. Duplicate activities will NOT Be allowed.

Tech or Treat registration form can be found at: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/submitter/form/start/491098

Tech or Treat will coincide with the Residence Hall Association’s Safe Treat, also on Wednesday, October 27.

All questions can be directed to Student Activities at (806) 742-4708 or by emailing the Student Activities Board at sab@ttu.edu