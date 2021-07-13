The MEd with Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) concentration provides students the opportunity to advance their skills through an online learning program from anywhere in the world. In addition, the Association for Behavior Analysis International (ABAI) has verified the following course sequence as meeting coursework requirements for eligibility to take the Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) Examination®.

Behavior analysts often work as consultants to individuals, to schools, or to agencies such as child welfare organizations and residential treatment programs where their goal is to enhance abilities, performance, and overall quality of life of the children or adults who receive their services. Behavior Analysts often specialize in working with specific populations of individuals such as autism spectrum disorders, developmental disabilities, traumatic head injuries, mental health issues, early childhood populations, geriatric populations, etc.

According to Payscale Inc., the entry level national average salary for a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BACB) is $55K and $87K or more (some report salaries up to $120k) for experienced professionals. Salaries reported here are based on third party information and are not guaranteed.

If you are interested in completing a MEd degree with an ABA concentration and would like to have an option of a career in Behavior Analysis, we are recruiting for a Fall 2021 cohort and a Spring 2022 cohort. For program information and application materials please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/education/graduate/psychology-and-leadership/applied_behavior_analysis_med.php