We are looking for students to join the Library Student Advisory Board for the 2021-22 academic year. If you are interested in improving library services, please apply to become an advisor at the Library Student Advisory Board webpage. Applications are due September 3, 2021.



Undergraduate and graduate students who serve as advisors on the Board share their ideas, opinions and experiences of using the University Libraries. They have the opportunity to advocate for the perspectives of student library users and make a positive impact at Texas Tech. Advisors have the following responsibilities:

1. Provide their personal input on current and new library services, spaces, resources, events and policies

2. Participate in user experience research projects to evaluate library services

3. Promote library services, resources, and events to fellow students



Advisors will be expected to attend 3 Board meetings during each fall and spring semester. In addition, advisors will suggest ways to improve the student experience by participating in usability tests, feedback sessions, surveys, prototyping, or other user experience research methods. All advisors have the option to join meetings virtually.



Service as an advisor is open to all current undergraduate and graduate students of Texas Tech University. We value diversity on the board. Students are eligible to serve regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, citizenship, veteran status, sexual orientation, and physical or mental ability. We aspire to include students of different classifications representing a variety of academic colleges and special populations, such as transfer, international, distance, or first-generation students. Students who are frequent users of the library as well as those new to campus or unfamiliar with the library are eligible.



Please contact kimberly.vardeman@ttu.edu with any questions regarding the Library Student Advisory Board.