Attend 8 of 10 workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be offered both face to face in Library Room 309 and online from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons beginning Aug. 27.
The 10 workshops include:
* Best Practices in Library Research – Aug. 27
* How to Do a Literature Review -- Sept. 3
* Publishing Your Research –Sept. 10
* Poster Presentation – Sept. 17
* Managing Your Citations – Sept. 24
* Identifying Grants for Research and Project Funding - Oct. 1
* Managing Your Research Data – Oct. 8
* Predatory Publishing – Oct. 15
* Copyright and Fair Use – Oct. 22
* Altmetrics– Oct. 29
You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.
Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.
For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.