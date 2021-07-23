Are you interested in volunteering for a short Patient Simulation Virtual Event? These events are imperative to training the next generation of medical and mental health practitioners, first responders, AND more! Whether you are interested in the many ways in which applied theatre can impact society or looking for a way to keep your acting chops fresh, consider participating in an upcoming partnership event between TTU School of Theatre and Dance and TTUHSC. No experience necessary!





THE EVENT OFFICIAL SITE (do not fill out- go to next link):

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shatter-the-stigma-an-interprofessional-simulation-with-sps-tickets-152563996019





THE DETAILS:





DATE: July 23, 2021 (All times CST)





TIME COMMITMENT: 1030am-1230pm (will likely be a shorter block of time)





EVENT MODALITY: Virtual- you need not go anywhere! Join from the comfort of your home!





WHO CAN PARTICIPATE:

Standardized patients of all ages and backgrounds are needed to play through 3 scenarios that focus on new methods for destigmatizing drug use in the clinical setting. Participants will be given comprehensive case studies and the opportunity to attend a virtual training session before the event. TTU Alumni, Acting students and professionals and community partners are welcome! You must possess an eagerness to participate and possible willingness to attend a training session (details forthcoming).





HOW TO PARTICIPATE OR INDICATE YOUR INTEREST:

Please fill out this survey NO LATER THAN JULY 9th at 5pm. Someone will be in touch with event details. Even if you are not able to commit, you should still fill out the survey!





https://forms.office.com/r/rKub5PJH6r





Contact Mallory Prucha at mallory.prucha@ttu.edu with questions.