The Department of Military Science (Army ROTC) is looking for qualified students who are interested in becoming a member of something greater than themselves. Classes are conducted on campus and 2-4 year scholarships are available. Upon graduation, you will become an Army Commissioned Officer. To qualify you must be a U.S. citizen, enrolled and in good standing with the University.





For more information contact Mr. George Hampton at 806-834-5018 or email george.hampton@ttu.edu.