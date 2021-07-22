The Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program is housed in the Department of Political Science. It's a 42-hour program (2 yrs) and the majority of the courses are in the evening to accommodate the professional who works full time. We're currently accepting applications for fall 2021 and spring 2022. We have a rolling admission which means you can submit your application and required documents up until two weeks before the semester starts to apply to the MPA Program. Financial assistance has expired for fall 2021, but you can still apply for financial assistance for spring 2022 which has a deadline of November 1st. The GRE requirement is being waived for fall of 2021 and spring 2022.

Dual Degree JD/MPA (LSAT Test Scores are required) Dual Degree MPA/MPH (GRE Test Scores are required)

If you have any questions, please send inquiries to: pols.mpa.advising@ttu.edu Posted:

7/22/2021



Irasema Ibarra



era.ibarra@ttu.edu



Political Science





