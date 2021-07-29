***TIP: Only the student can complete the application - they must log in with their eRaider username and password.

If you have already applied this academic year, you do not have to reapply for Spring 2022. We will automatically check your eligibility in February.

To apply:

Go to scholarships.ttu.edu and click on Special Programs. Select the Employee's Dependent Scholarship to access the application.

The student (Child or Spouse) will need the employee's R# in order to complete the application. Employee's R#'s can be found on ID cards or Raiderlink.

The scholarship requires full time enrollment of at least 12 hours for undergraduate or 9 hours for graduate students at TTU or TTUHSC. Posted:

7/29/2021



Originator:

Samantha Berumen



Email:

Samantha.Berumen@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Financial Aid





Categories

Academic

