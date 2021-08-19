



Fiscal Year 2021 Year-End Deadlines

The following timeline has been established to ensure timely and accurate financial reporting to the State Comptroller’s Office. Documents received after these deadlines will be processed in FY21 only with approval from the Chief Accounting Officer & Controller.

Contact information:

Wednesday, August 18

· One-time payroll requests (additional compensation, lump sum payments, and payments to temporary employees) entered into EOPS with all departmental and Budget approvals by 5:00pm to process in FY21. FY22 requests should be held and submitted beginning September 1.

· Last day for Principal Investigators to approve, in accordance with TTU OP 65.05, subrecipient invoices for processing in FY21.

Tuesday, August 31

· Departmental deposits by 2:00pm to CCMS. All cash and check deposits received after this time will be credited to FY22. If you have questions concerning revenue accrual entries, contact AS at AccountingServices@ttu.edu.

· Year-end valuation letters by 5:00pm to AS at jennifer.branch@ttu.edu. Reporting templates will be provided via email by July 30.

o Library book and reference material purchases exceeding $5,000 for the fiscal year

o Art and historical treasure collections

o Livestock inventory

· Effort certifications for the January 1 to June 30, 2021 certification period by 5:00pm. Outstanding effort certifications will be escalated after this date in accordance with TTU OP 65.02. Effort certification questions directed to AS at elizabeth.hettler@ttu.edu.

· Salary charges cleared from temporary salary FOPs (18T#) to the extent possible. Requests to carry negative fund balances on these fund types should be directed to AS at larry.allen@ttu.edu.

Tuesday, September 7

· Institutional vouchers (IV’s), cost transfers (CT’s), revenue transactions (RT’s), and journal vouchers (JV’s) entered into FiTS or submitted to AS with all departmental approvals by 5:00pm.

o Remember to use a transaction date of August 31, 2021. Cost transfers are not allowed across fiscal years.

o IVs for consumable supplies and services must be processed in the fiscal year in which the goods/services were provided/received. However, if IV’s are received after the deadline, they will be processed in FY22.

· Wires claimed by 5:00pm through CCMS at laura.moore@ttu.edu. Unclaimed funds will be swept centrally.

· Accounts receivable amounts in excess of $10,000 (revenue earned in FY21 but not billed/received as of August 31) to larry.allen@ttu.edu by 5:00pm. Reporting templates will be provided via email by August 13.

· Unearned revenue amounts in excess of $10,000 for conferences/events set up in Touchnet Marketplace (revenue collected in FY21 for a conferences/events scheduled in FY22) to steph.smith@ttu.edu by 5:00 pm.

· Year-end inventory of consumable supplies and items for resale in excess of $10,000 (as of August 31) by 5:00pm to larry.allen@ttu.edu. Reporting templates will be provided via email by August 13.

· Labor redistributions for 9/1/20-8/31/21 (monthly) and 9/1/20-8/15/21 (semi-monthly) pay periods by 5:00pm to ambud@ttu.edu.

o Labor redistributions are not allowed across fiscal years. If you have salary transfers necessary to meet cost share commitments for FY21, they must be submitted by this date.

o Please review the program code on all faculty salaries to ensure that the program code allocation is correct.

· All transfer documentation to clear negative fund balances submitted to AccountingServices@ttu.edu by 5:00pm.

· All money move requests to clear negative grant budget pools submitted to assigned Grant Specialist by 5:00pm.

· Remember neither negative grant budget pools nor overspent grants are allowed across fiscal years. Please ensure all documents needed to correct (money moves, CT’s, labor redistributions, etc.) are submitted by deadlines outlined in this memo and contact your assigned Grant Specialist if you have questions.

Wednesday, September 8

· Labor redistributions for 8/16/21 – 8/31/21 (semi-monthly 17) pay period by 12:00 noon to ambud@ttu.edu.