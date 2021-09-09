Perhaps the smallest and most important change teachers can make is to offer students an honest look at their rationale for what they require students to do. Transparent assignment design focuses on how and why students are learning course content in particular ways, and how this learning is relevant for all students. The goal is simple: to make learning processes explicit and equitably accessible for all students. In this workshop, we will consider a simple purpose-task-criteria framework that helps us engage with students before they undertake their work in our classes so that we come closer together in understanding the knowledge they will gain from completing the work and how they might use skills and knowledge in their lives during and beyond college, the tasks involved, and the expected criteria with which we will assess their work.

9/1/2021



Molly Jacobs



Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu



Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 9/9/2021



TLPDC Room 151



Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

