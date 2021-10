How can we participate in anti-racist work when we feel stuck in a place of fear and shame? What do we need in order to move forward into a space of learning and growth? In this session, participants will examine their positions within a developmental continuum and reflect on their journey toward becoming anti-racist educators. Join us for this interactive discussion!



10/20/2021



Molly Jacobs



Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu



Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 10/21/2021



TLPDC Room 150



