What is an inclusive learning environment? We know that we want to meet the diverse needs of all learners in our courses, but how and where do we start? In this session, we will identify practices that enable a diverse student body to participate fully in the learning process while feeling valued, challenged, and respected. Our discussion will include reflections on pedagogical practices, curriculum, classroom climate, common guidelines, interactions with students, and more as we consider how to build a learning environment that fosters success for all students. This workshop serves as a refresher on the concepts we discussed throughout the semester, with a focus on practical application. If you were unable to attend previous sessions, this is a great opportunity to gain an overview!

Please visit the TLPDC events website to register: https://ttu.elementlms.com/ Posted:

11/10/2021



Originator:

Molly Jacobs



Email:

Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 11/18/2021



Location:

TLPDC Room 150



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

