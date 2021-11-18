What is an inclusive learning environment? We know that we want to meet the diverse needs of all learners in our courses, but how and where do we start? In this session, we will identify practices that enable a diverse student body to participate fully in the learning process while feeling valued, challenged, and respected. Our discussion will include reflections on pedagogical practices, curriculum, classroom climate, common guidelines, interactions with students, and more as we consider how to build a learning environment that fosters success for all students. This workshop serves as a refresher on the concepts we discussed throughout the semester, with a focus on practical application. If you were unable to attend previous sessions, this is a great opportunity to gain an overview!