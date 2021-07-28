Dog owners are invited to participate in a research study that aims to identify owner perspectives of canine handling techniques used during routine examinations and procedures within veterinary clinics in United States and Canada. Participation will involve completion of an online survey that will take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete. The survey will ask questions about you, your dog, as well as your opinions on various handling techniques. You will have the opportunity to enter in a draw to win one of five $50 Visa gift cards (estimated chances of winning are 1 in 300).

To participate click on the following link: https://bit.ly/dogvethandling For questions related to the research, contact Dr. Anastasia Stellato at Anastasia.Stellato@ttu.edu or 806-834-8426.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

7/28/2021



Originator:

Alissa Cisneros



Email:

alissa.cisneros@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Research

