NEED HELP WITH ADULTING? Elective offered- this Fall!

FCSE 3350: Special Topics-Adulting 101, Real Skills for Real Life (CRN 41217) is open for the FALL term!



Topics: responsible choices in life and relationships, problem solving techniques, coping with stress, overall wellness, employment skills, clothing maintenance, healthy food choices, basic meal preparation, preparing taxes, using a budget, and other immediately applicable skills for real life! For more information, contact Gencie Houy at gencie.houy@ttu.edu

7/28/2021



Ashlee Murden



ashlee.murden@ttu.edu



FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences





Academic

