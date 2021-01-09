Looking for an on-campus job? Want to learn more about what opportunities are available at Texas Tech University?

Register today for the University Career Center’s Scarlet, Black & You! TTU Opportunities Fair to meet with our on-campus partners who are actively hiring Red Raiders for the student employee positions!

When you attend this event, you will have the chance to learn about the opportunities you have available through Texas Tech University. Opportunities include part-time on-campus jobs, internships, programs, or unique experiences that will support your career development!

Event Details

Name: Scarlet, Black & YOU! TTU Opportunities Fair

Date: Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Time: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Location: Outside of the University Career Center, Between Wiggins Complex & Chitwood/Weymouth

Join us today at the event! No registration needed!



If you have any questions, you can reach out via email to monica.gomez@ttu.edu or by phone at (806) 742-2210. We look forward to your attendance!