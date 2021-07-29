The primary responsibility of the Membership Coordinator is to coordinate with the Museum of Texas Tech University Association Executive Administrator to maintain the Association member database as well as assist with Association events. Contact Jouana Stravlo at the Museum Association office at (8066) 742-2443.

Requirements

v Maintain the Association membership database; send membership renewal notices and compile membership reports as requested by the Executive Administrator.

v Maintain email and regular mailing lists of Association members.

v Assist with artist coordination, maintain mailing lists and other duties as needed for the annual Art on the Llano Estacado Show and Sale

v Send email and printed communications as assigned by the Executive Administrator.

v Design, coordinate, and print Museum of Texas Tech University Association publications (including invitations, the yearbook, newsletters and other material as assigned).

v Participate in fundraising and other events related to the Museum of Texas Tech University Association as assigned

v Perform any additional duties as instructed by the Association's Executive Administrator.

Qualifications

v Good computer skills and knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel.

v Experience with Adobe Illustrator and Canva products.

v Good people and telephone skills.