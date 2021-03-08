The President's Leadership Institute provides a unique opportunity for both Faculty and Staff to participate in the same program while engaging with Texas Tech Leadership and learning different skillsets and styles for leading in higher education.

This program is comprised of four learning modules that support a culture of high-performance leadership. During each module, you will gain new leadership skills through a series of learning sessions which are both educational and interactive. At the end of each module, you will leave with an actionable plan that can immediately be put to use within your college or department.

Each learning module is facilitated by Texas Tech University's Office of Human Resources. The learning sessions within each module are conducted by Texas Tech faculty and staff who hold leadership positions within the University.

For more information on the Institute and to begin the application process visit:

https://www.ttu.edu/administration/president/special/leaderinstitute.php