Anthropology allows meaningful ways to understanding the global scale of contemporary climate change, focusing on the complexity and flexibility of cultural behavior and the interconnectedness of the social, economic, political, and ecological dimensions. This course incorporates all subfields of anthropology (ethnology, archaeology, and physical/biological) and students will gain perspectives from different cultures across time and space. Understanding that climate affects every dimension of human behavior and culture, including health, students will critically evaluate contemporary actions and consider future possibilities. No prerequisites! Contact Dr. Esther Lee (esther.lee@ttu.edu) for further information.