Suicide can be seen as a journey of increasing hopelessness that starts with an idea and ends with an act. Anybody with the right skills can disrupt this journey. QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer, and using QPR skills will provide hope to those in crisis. The Student Counseling Center is currently offering FREE official QPR training. Trainees will be certified as QPR Gatekeepers and will learn how to intervene and get help for someone in a suicidal crisis.

Suicide Gatekeeper training is open to all faculty, staff, and students at Texas Tech University. For the Fall 2021 semester, trainings will be held once a month via Zoom. These trainings are a ONE TIME, ONE HOUR training. To register for the training, please email Dr. Amanda Wheeler at Amanda.wheeler@ttu.edu.

