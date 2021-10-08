Effective Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the location of new meeting recordings in Microsoft Teams will transition from Microsoft Stream (Classic) to OneDrive for Business and SharePoint for personal and channel meetings, respectively. Recording links will still be posted to meeting chats as they are today, but will have the following additional benefits: Easy to set permissions and sharing;

Share recordings with guests (external users) with explicit share only;

Request access flow;

Provide OneDrive for Business and SharePoint shared links; and

Meeting recordings are available faster. We anticipate a seamless transition to these new file locations, but if you have questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Posted:

8/10/2021



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





