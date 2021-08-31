TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Faculty and Staff: Do you need an updated headshot?

Do you need a professional studio portrait for your website, LinkedIn profile or for an upcoming conference? The Office of Communications & Marketing can help! 

 

Who: Faculty and Staff

What: Professional studio portraits

When: Tuesday, August 31, 2021; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Student Union Building, Lubbock Room (124)

 

No prior registration required. Simply show up on August 31 between 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and photos will be shot first come, first served. If you cannot attend this offering, another photo session is planned for later in the fall semester. Questions? Email ashley.rodgers@ttu.edu.
Posted:
8/10/2021

Originator:
Allison Hirth

Email:
allison.hirth@ttu.edu

Department:
Marketing and Communications

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 8/31/2021

Location:
SUB Lubbock Room (124)

