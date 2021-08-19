Office of International Affairs

Presents

“Our TTU Family Abroad”

Photography Exhibit

On Display through August 2021

International Cultural Center Galleries

Virtual Exhibit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/intlopr/exhibits/ttu-family-abroad/index.php

Reception: August 26, 2021 4:30 – 6:30 PM

The second annual “Our TTU Family Abroad” photography exhibit showcases the best images taken by Texas Tech faculty and staff in countries around the globe. With the many travel restrictions this year, the Office of International Affairs is proud to host this world tour through our photographers’ favorite images.

Featuring work by:

S Y Andailb • Joseph Aranha • Andrew Bevly • Riley Bridgewater • Peter Briggs • Loron Brown • Kathleen Cade-Gerzon • Coy Callison • Lucia Carminati • Hyojung Cho • Hasib Chowdhury • Tori Coleman • Shuvo Datta • Bhathiya Divelgama • Patti Douglas • Lori Elder • Eric Fried • Liza Anselmi de Fromm • Kelsey Gatlin • Karol Giblin • Lucy Greenberg • Nina Ham • Melanie Hart • MD Kamrul Hasan • Ed Hellman • Matthew Hogan • Arjun Kafle • Bethany Kuwitzky • Jamie Looney • James Loss • Sukant Misra • Darin Moody • Sebastiano Mussi • Uyen Nguyen • Bill Pasewark • Sipra Pati • Angela Peace • James Peel • Narissa Punyanunt-Carter • Matthew Ragain • Lanna Sheldon • Stephanie Shine • Avinash Shrestha • Karin Senft • Momo Taylor • Hillary Thornton • Nazia Afrin Trina • Natalia Velikova • Marissa Walker • Haley Wallace • Elizabeth Witmore • Allison Wright • Qixuan Zheng

Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.

For more information call (806) 742-3667

Think Global. Think Texas Tech.



