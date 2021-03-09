Attention Ladies! The University Women’s Club is hosting its annual Fall Welcome Event and we hope that you will attend. We are excited to announce that our special guest speaker this year will be Coach Marsha Sharp! We look forward to her sharing her inspirational experiences as a strong female leader.







The UWC is open to all female faculty & staff or spouses of faculty & staff at TTU. We invite you to join our social and charitable organization of over 200 members. Membership dues for the year are just $20. Since its beginnings in 1930, the UWC has raised money every year to fund Paul Whitfield Horn Fellowship awards for TTU graduate female students. We also have a range of interest groups, including a monthly book club, gardening club, games, movies, and more. If you are interested in building life-long friendships with women throughout the Texas Tech community, the UWC is here for you!







The reception will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the School of Law Lanier Atrium. We will have applications for membership at the event, along with wine and appetizers. The law school is located at the corner of 18th Street and Indiana Avenue.





